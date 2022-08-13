Jaap leader Raju Danveer gave an incentive of Rs 51000 to Sirja, the CBSE 10th Bihar topper |

Patna: Raju Danveer, the youth president of Jan Adhikar Party, today met Sirja, daughter of parents, who became the 10th topper with 99.4% in the 10th CBSE examination. During this, he gave an incentive amount of 51 thousand rupees to Sirja and also wished him a bright future with congratulations and best wishes.

On this occasion, Raju Danveer said that the soil of Bihar is fertile in terms of talent, and the spirit of the daughters here to do something is inspiring. That's why without parents' daughter Sirja not only became Bihar topper by scoring 99.4% marks in the 10th CBSE examination, but has also done the work of making the people of the state proud. Sirja has become an inspiration for all the daughters of Bihar today.

He said that Sirja's mother had died in childhood. After that he was abandoned by his father, but then Sirja was handled by his maternal grandmother Krishna Devi and got him educated. Sirja is a student of DAV Patna, who has brought laurels to the state by scoring 497 marks. That's why we are proud of them and we assure that we will always be there for them whenever they need anything in future. Because they are meritorious and Bihar will be illuminated by their merit. That is the wish.