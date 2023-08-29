Admission In Nursery | BharatPe

Admission to Nursery class in Delhi Schools is a stressful and hectic job for parents. Recently Entrepreneur and former Judge of Shark tank India, Ashneer Grover took to social media X (formerly Twitter) and shared the challenges faced by parents while trying to enroll their children in Preschool.

The Bharat Pay Founder of the X writes, "It’s tougher to get your 4-year-old kid admission in Nursery in your preferred private school, than it is to enter IITs. At least in Delhi NCR. Ask any parent who has gone through the process in last 10 years. Demand for coveted schools far outstrips supply. If nursery school seats were auctioned in Delhi NCR, IPL would be the 2nd highest auction in the country ;)"

It’s tougher to get your 4 year old kid admission in Nursery in your preferred private school, than it is to enter IITs. At least in Delhi NCR. Ask any parent who has gone through the process in last 10 years. Demand for coveted schools far outstrips supply.



If nursery school… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) August 28, 2023

After his post was widely circulated, X users also shared their opinions on this matter.

Punit Modhgil, who claims to be entrepreneur writes, "Home school them. You are smart parents. Not worth leaving this to overpriced, hugely overrated schools."

Another user @@RldAman comments, "I wonder why parents go for these hi-fi 5-star schools only bcoz of peer pressure… What is the success rate of these schools??? Have they produced any Nobel prize winners or Olympic gold medalists."

However, @Ashish87652264 gives his opinion to the Entrepreneur and says, "English medium film jaise aap bhi gareeb banke quota Lelo. Uske baad oo..hoho..ho"

Hindi Medium is a 2017 Bollywood comedy- drama film which depicts life of a Delhi based Businessman who faces a lot of challenges to admit his daughter to a school for admission in Nursery.

These are the criteria for admitting children to Nursery in Delhi Schools:

Age: The child should be 3 years old on or before 31st March of the academic year for which admission is sought.

Residence: The child should be a resident of Delhi. Some schools may also have specific residence criteria, such as a minimum number of years of residency in the area.

Income: Some schools may have minimum or maximum income criteria for admission.

Sibling Criteria: Some schools give preference to children whose siblings are already studying in the school.

Alumni Criteria: Some schools give preference to children whose parents are alumni of the school.

Distance Criteria: Some schools give preference to children living closer to the school.

Read Also Ashneer Grover Calls Shark Tank India Judges Dolphins After Participants Complain About Funding...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)