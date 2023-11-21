'It's An Isolated Event, No Need To Panic': Thrissur Collector On Kerala School Shooting

Shooting Incident In Kerala School, Ex-Student Threatens Teacher With Gun | FPJ

An shocking incident of shooting took place today in a Kerala school. A former student barged into the institute with a gun and fired shots in air. The incident occurred at Vivekodayam Boys Higher Secondary school in Thrissur district. The young man identified as Jagan threatened staff and teachers. As per the latest reports he was taken into custody by the Thrissur East Police.

The incident happened around 10:15 Am at the Boys School.

In an interview to ANI, the collector of Thrissur, Krishna Teja said, "It's an isolated event, we are going to investigate it and take action." "There ino need to panic," added Teja. He also confirmed that as per the preliminary investigation the student had air-gun with him.

#WATCH | Kerala: A youth allegedly opened fire at a school in Naikkanal, near Thrissur.



Krishna Teja, Collector of Thrissur says, "It's an isolated event... We are going to investigate it and take action... No need to panic..." pic.twitter.com/EppM7zoroq — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

CCTV footage showed student with gun within school

As per the CCTV visuals circulating, the ex-student was wearing a shirt, sitting cross-legged on a chair in the Principal’s room. He then took a gun out from his bag after which the staff present there could be seen leaving the room. Jagan then ran towards the classrooms and fired multiple times into the air.

According to the school staff, he fired a couple of rounds after roaming inside the institution, luckily no one was injured.

According to reports, he had studied in the Vivekodayam school for a year but did not appear for his final exams this year.

According to the Police, the student could have been under the influence of drugs when he entered the school.