'It's a matter of pride, Russian Forces did not stop us after seeing the Tricolor Flag,' say Indian students

Aligarh: Students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Indian Flag for assisting them in seeking safe travel home.

Following the Russian military invasion in Ukraine, the Centre began 'Operation Ganga' to bring back trapped students in Ukraine and surrounding countries. The evacuated students recounted their mixed feelings and expressed gratitude to the Indian Embassy and the Centre for their safe return. Once the Indian nationals reached the Romanian border, the Centre organised planes for them. However, the students' journey to the borders was not easy. The embassy had urged the students to place Indian flags on buses travelling to border crossings in expedite clearance.

"Seeking a way out to Romania was difficult, there was less help from the Indian Embassy. We had to arrange transport on our own to move out of the city. As the war started, we were in contact with the Embassy but they did not issue any advisory regarding evacuation. Once we reached the borders, the Indian Embassy helped us to get back home safely. We were told to put the Indian Flag on our buses to avoid facing problems on the way. It's a matter of pride for us that Russian Forces did not stop us seeing the Tricolor Flag and we got easy clearance," told a second-year medical student, Neyam Rashid, who has returned from Ukraine.



Syed Rashid Alam, Neyam's father had tears of happiness and relief to have her daughter return home safely. He thanked the Indian government for the immediate evacuation of the students.



"I am happy to see my daughter return safely. More than 35 students from Aligarh were studying in Ukraine and I am grateful to the Indian government that it has safely and successfully brought our children back home. There is one student from Aligarh who is stuck, I pray to God for his safe return," said Rashid Alam.



More than 18,000 Indians have returned to India under 'Operation Ganga' launched by the Centre on February 22, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:54 PM IST