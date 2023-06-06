ITBP recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 81 Head Constable (Midwife), Apply At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP recruitment 2023 | Representational Pic

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited the online applications from Female candidates for the post of Head Constable (Midwife) in Group ‘C’ on temporary basis. The Notification reads, "ONLINE APPLICATION MODE WILL BE OPENED W.E.F 9TH June, 2023(09/06/2023) AT 00:01 AM AND WILL BE CLOSED ON 8th July, 2023 (08/07/2023) AT 11:59 PM."

The Application will begin from June 9th 2023.

The Last date to Apply for the ITBP Head Constable (Midwife) Post is July 8th 2023.

Vacancy Details for ITBP 2023

This recruitment drive is being conducted for 81 vacancies of Head Constable (Midwife) in the ITBP.

UR: 34

OBC: 22

SC: 12

ST: 06

EWS: 07

Total: 81

Note: The vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease without any notice. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through ITBP Recruitment website.

ITBP reserves the right to make changes in sequence of the recruitment procedure after publication of this advertisement. ITBP also reserves the right to cancel or postpone the recruitment at any stage due to administrative reasons.

10% vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen. In case vacancy reserved for Ex-servicemen remains unfilled due to non-availability of eligible or qualified candidates, the same shall be filled by non-ESM.

Check detailed Notification here

ITBP recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

ITBP recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed the class 10th examination from a recognized Board or equivalent. Applicant should have passed Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery Course from a recognized institution. Candidates should be registered in the Nursing Council of the Central Government or State Government.

Application Fee

All candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.