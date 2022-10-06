Italy brings its design skills to India's top colleges

Sugat Das interacting with students at Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture |

Mumbai: Uni-Italia India organized a workshop series, on Design Thinking & Innovation, aimed at connecting known Indian colleges with the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED), which attracts more than 2000 international students every year.

Conducted by Mr.Sugat Das, Country Manager, IED for the last 7 years, this in-depth workshop spanned for two hours with conceptual and application-driven knowledge and saw participation from nearly 450+ students from premier colleges across Mumbai and Pune such as NMIMS Balwant Sheth School of Architecture, Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture, Amity University, Symbiosis Institute of Design, and D Y Patil School of Design & Architecture.

The workshop also included a brief introduction to ‘Study-in-Italy’ opportunities by Ms. Federica Maria Giove, Director, Uni-Italia India, which is the Italian Center for the Promotion of Higher Education in the European country, along with a Q&A session on English-taught academic programs & opportunities offered by the Instituto Europeo di Design.

“We enjoy offering students a glimpse into the rich heritage and knowledge that Italian universities offer. Seeing these creative minds take the inputs from the workshop and apply them through exercises and discussions was truly a wonderful experience. We hope to organize more of such relevant sessions across the country," said Ms. Federica Maria Giove, Director, Uni-Italia India, while speaking at the event.