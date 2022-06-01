It is not difficult to crack UPSC at first attempt with a year’s prep, says Shubankar Pathak, AIR 11

Shubankar Pathak- AIR 11 |

Shubankar Pathak, AIR 11, cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam in the first attempt. He is from East Champaran, Motihari District, Bihar, and took only a year to prepare for UPSC.

"I never anticipated I would be able to accomplish such a good ranking."

Shubankar was always inclined towards civil service, but he wasn't sure if he'd be able to clear it. He completed his Electrical Engineering degree from IIT Dhanbad and began working as a software developer for a multinational company in Bengaluru. "At the very beginning, I knew I had to only give two attempts to crack UPSC. Ever since 10th grade, I haven't studied subjects like social science," said Shubankar.



For Shubankar, Lockdown was a turning point, which gave a big push to his goals and freed up some time from his busy corporate job to begin preparation. "This was the perfect moment to prepare because I will never have so much time in my life, and I have decided to prepare," he said. The ranker also took coaching from Rau’s IAS.



He began full-fledged preparation and gained confidence after some time. "I enjoyed the subjects and gained confidence in almost six months, soon I quit my job and focused solely on the exam," said Pathak.



For cracking UPSC, he only had a year to prepare and worked on specific topics in detail. "I watched a few toppers' interviews, guidance, and realised I only need to study a few materials, but I need to study them repeatedly to remember them well," he added.



He further said, "I confined my resources to a minimum; I may not have studied more than 4-5 books, and I also enrolled in classes, complementing these books with my class notes and revising them, so that I could improve at least what I knew."



Shubankar's interview was scheduled for the second day, and he only had two weeks to prepare. "They asked me very opinion-based questions in an interview about Bihar's law and order, investment, and reservations. There were no questions that were based on facts," he concluded.