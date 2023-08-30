ISRO Team Likely To Visit Jadavpur University Soon

Jadavpur University | File

Kolkata: A team from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to visit Jadavpur University (JU) very soon. According to the sources, the team is likely to visit either on August 31 or September 1. However, interim Vice Chancellor of JU Buddhadev Sau said that he is 'not aware' of the development.

It can be recalled that couple of days back West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose had called ISRO chairman S Somanath to seek help to identify appropriate technology to eliminate the menace of ragging in the university campuses. The development happened after a first-year student of JU died allegedly due to ragging.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Education department on Wednesday had sanctioned Rs. 38 lakhs to install CCTV cameras in JU campus. Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the students wing of TMC were the first to demand installation of CCTV cameras in the campus.

"UGC gave grant but didn't see the present infrastructure. Installation of CCTV cameras are important. Our party's student wing were the first to raise this issue," said Chandrima.

Interim VC of JU had however, earlier claimed that he will do the needful so that nothing 'untoward' happen in JU.