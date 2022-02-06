Isha Samskiti students pay tribute to saint Thiyagaraja

Isha Samskriti students performed Pancha Ratna Kirtanas and paid tribute to saint Thiyagaraja at the ongoing Thiyagaraja's 'aradhana' at the Gothandramar Temple on Sunday.

The 'aradhana' concludes on February 8, a press release from Isha said.

Thiyagaraja Swami worshipped the Lord by singing his kirtanas. Isha Samskriti students dedicated the kirtanas to the Swami. They play Carnatic music very well and are also good at singing 'Thevaram'. The students have learnt not only music but also dance and martial arts. They excel in the art of yoga and meditation," writer Marabin Maindan Muthiaa said.

Their tribute received accolades from music enthusiasts, the release said.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:35 PM IST