ISDC announces partnership with Liverpool John Moores University, UK for Arts & Design courses

Signing of the MoU between ISDC with Liverpool John Moores University, UK | ISDC

ISDC, the international Provider for British Education and Skills announced its collaborative partnership with Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), UK for design related disciplines.

ISCA – International School of Creative Arts, the Creative Education division of ISDC Offers UG & PG Programs in Communication Design validated by the Liverpool John Moores University. ISCA has been working with the University of the West of Scotland to offer the courses in New Media Art and Creative Media Practice. ISCA has also partnered with the University of Creative Arts for number progression arrangements for its students, it said in a press statement.

Dr Ashwath Narayan CN, Minister of Higher Education and Skills, Government of Karnataka, said, "NEP 2020 has created a conducive environment for internationalisation of education. It has opened the doors for educational institutions around the globe to recognise each other's domain of expertise and collaborate, thereby creating a lot of opportunities for everyone. UGC has also stepped forward to facilitate this kind of collaboration and partnerships to expand their reach.”

Tom Joseph, Executive Director for Strategy and Development at ISDC said, “ISDC is pleased to expand its operations in India with LJMU for design & arts in the context of ambitious projects like Bangalore Design District and Bangalore Design Festival – we believe that we can supply the best outputs for this. We are a strong advocate of international education and the partnership with LJMU covers many aspects, including LJMU students coming to India and pursuing a part of their courses with our partner universities in India, and we are expanding this to many other disciplines. "

“This partnership provides the opportunity for young people to experience the excellent teaching and learning environment that both ISDC and LJMU have to offer. Under the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020), Indian HEIs will focus on 3Is – interdisciplinary research, industry connect and internationalisation, the three pillars required to elevate Indian institutions to global standards. We are confident that ISDC and LJMU can achieve these 3 objectives through this unique partnership. These collaborations contribute to both the UK and Indian economies and provide wider benefits to students, staff at both institutions”, said Professor Joe Yates - Pro Vice Chancellor - Faculty of Arts, Professional and Social Studies – Liverpool John Moores University.