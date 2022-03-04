ISC, ICSE semester 2 exam dates released at cisce.org, check details here

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) issued the timetable for the ICSE, and ISC semester 2 exams in 2022. The semester 2 exam schedule for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) is released on the official website, cisce.org.

On April 25, both ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will begin. The ISC or Class 12 exams will end on June 6, while the ICSE (Class 10) semester 2 exams will end on May 20.

Class 10 examinations will begin at 11 a.m. every day and will last 1 hour and 30 minutes, while Class 12 exams will start at 2 p.m. every day and will last 1 hour and 30 minutes.

In addition to the time allotted for attempting the exam on the timetable, 10 minutes will be allotted for reading the question paper.

Class 10 (ICSE) Exam Datesheet

- April 25 - English Language – English Paper I

- April 26 - Literature in English

- April 28 - History & Civics

- April 29 - Environmental Science

- May 3 - Mathematics

- May 5 - Geography

- May 6 - Hindi

- May 10 - Physics – Science Paper 1

- May 12 - Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages

- May 13 - Chemistry

- May 16 - Biology

- May 18 - Group III Elective

- May 19 - Economics, Group 2 elective

- May 20 - Commercial Studies

Class 12 (ISC) Exam Datesheet

- April 25 - English Paper 2

- April 26 - English Paper 1

- April 28 - Chemistry

- April 30 - Elective English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music, etc.

- May 2 - Physics

- May 4 - Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages

- May 5 - Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity, and Electronics

- May 6 - Commerce

- May 7 - Mass Media & Communication

- May 9 - Mathematics

- May 11 - Biology

- May 13 - Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science

- May 14 - Home Science

- May 17 - Economics

- May 20 - Accounts

- May 23 - History

- May 25 - Sociology

- May 27 - Political Science

- May 30 - History

- June 1 - Psychology

- June 3 - Physical Education

- June 4 - Legal Studies

- June 6 - Business Studies

