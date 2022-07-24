ISC Class 12 results soon at cisce.org

iStock images

It is anticipated that the results of the Class 12 semester 2 for the 2022 Indian School Certificate (ISC) would be released soon. Students can check their CISCE 12th semester 2 result 2022 on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org after it has been announced.

The ISC 12th result 2022 is now available to students via mobile SMS service in addition to the official website.

Websites to check ISC Class 12 2022 Results

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ISC Class 12 SMS Result

Send a message to 09248082883 by entering the ISC seven-digit unique ID.

Steps To Check ISC Class 12 Result 2022

Visit the cisce.org and results.cisce.org official websites. Click the result link on the homepage. Put in your unique ID and submit The screen will show the ISC Semester 2 result. Take a printout of the result after downloading it.

This year, the ISC board exams were administered by the CISCE across two terms. With the compilation of the results from the two semesters, the ISC Class 12 final result will be made public.