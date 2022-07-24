ISC Class 12 results 2022: Girls outshine boys and south region performs best

Representative Image | (PTI Photo)

The results of Class 12 semester 2 for the 2022 Indian School Certificate (ISC) have been issued today at 5 p.m., according to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. Students can check their CISCE 12th semester 2 results 2022 on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

In the ISC examinations 2022 this year, CISCE recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.38 percent. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 99.52 percent as opposed to boys' 99.26 percent.

With a pass rate of 99.81 percent (9,147 students), the South area has emerged as the best-performing region; a total of 17 students failed the tests. The Foreign region came in second with a pass rate of 99.64 percent, followed by the North with a score of 99.43 percent. East area came in second with 99.18 percent, trailing the West region's overall pass rate of 99.58 percent.

3383 students from the Scheduled Tribe took the exam, scoring a 99.20 percent passing rate, while 4610 candidates from the Scheduled Caste passed with a score of 99.39 percent. 16480 candidates from additional Backward Classes took the test, with a 99.49 percent passing rate.

The board did not publish the results of the first semester's exams in hard copy, and the results for both semesters will now be combined. The marks earned in each term will be recorded separately on the marksheets. A student will have the choice to retake the tests at a later time if they are dissatisfied with their results.