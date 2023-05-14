 ISC Class 12 Result 2023 out today; check toppers list here
ISC Class 12 Result 2023 out today; check toppers list here

The results are available on the official websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
ISC Class 12 Result 2023 | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared the ICSE 10th, ISC and 12th Results 2023 today, May 14.

As per the press release, the Indian School Certificate (ISC), and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) results was announced via a press conference at 3:00 PM.

The results are available on the official websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

The overall Pass percent for ISC Class 12 results 2023 stood at 96.93%.

ISC Class 12 Result 2023: Toppers List

  • Riyaa Agarwal - 99.75 per cent

  • Ipshita Bhattacharyya - 99.75 per cent

  • Mohd Aryaan Tariq - 99.75 per cent

  • Subham Kumar Agarwal - 99.75 per cent

  • Manya Gupta - 99.75 per cent

Official websites to check results: 

  1. cisce.org

  2. results.cisce.org 

  3. digilocker.gov.in

  4. umang.gov.in

