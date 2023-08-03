Is CUET Based On CBSE Syllabus? Here's What Education Minister Subhas Sarkar Has To Say

Representational image | IANS

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is not based on the CBSE curriculum, according to Subhas Sarkar, the Union Minister of State for Education. Sarkar, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. stated that CUET tests students from all boards "on equal footing."

“CUET is being conducted for enrollment to central universities from the academic year 2022-23 in order to reduce the burden on students, universities and the whole education system. The syllabus has been formulated based on the general understanding of subject at class 12 level and therefore the test examines the students of different boards at equal footing. CUET is not based on CBSE syllabus,” Sarkar said in the parliament.

The CUET result was released last month and the admission process has started in the universities.

Additionally, Sarkar denied that there was any plan to acknowledge only one school board so that students could take their class 12 examinations from it before taking the CUET.

In 2022, the CUET-UG became mandatory for admission to several universities, including Delhi University. Over 11.11 lakh candidates took the second edition of the entrance exam last year, with 12.5 lakh students having registered for the exam.