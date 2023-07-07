Is An MBA Worth It? MBA Consultant Gets Real About Pros And Cons Before Taking The Big Step

Kriti Sharma | |

In a post-pandemic world, observing the tectonic shifts that have altered the corporate landscape, ambitious professionals are grappling with a burning question: Is an MBA worth it?

Apprehensions about the value of an MBA today are well-grounded. Things were different in the decade running up to the COVID-19 years. Be it for a young or a mid-management professional, an MBA was the panacea that promised to reinvigorate future career prospects. Employers too were enthusiastic, and warmly welcomed these cohorts–newly trained in a formal business curriculum and emblazoned with the trappings of big brand B-Schools. It worked out as a win-win for all.

But the Return on Investment (ROI) equation underwent substantial changes in 2020. When the global economy was thrown into a swivet during the pandemic, a diverse range of sectors resorted to automation, outsourcing, pay cuts, and employee attrition to cope with the crisis. For the corporate professional, staying afloat in these turbulent waters implied holding on to their current job. An MBA threatened to rock the raft in two ways: (1) amassing a 6-figure debt, while simultaneously (2) experiencing a loss of earnings owing to a voluntary exit from the workforce.

However, with the onset of a relative sense of normalcy since 2022, it has become imperative to revisit the question with a fresh perspective.

The Proof is in the Pudding: GMAC data

Key findings from the 2022 Enrolled Students Survey and the Corporate Recruiters Survey conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) debunk some popular myths about the MBA:

MYTH #1: Employment prospects are unpromising after MBA.

Among school graduates from North America (one of the most desirable destinations globally for MBA), those who attended full-time MBA programmes reported a 50% increase in the pre (US$ 80,000) and post (US$ 120,000) MBA total compensation median. Furthermore, 71% of the corporate recruiters agreed that employees with a graduate business school education demonstrated a greater earning capacity. There was even a year-on-year increase of 6% in graduating respondents who were employed at the time of graduation from 80% in 2021 to 86% in 2022.

MYTH #2: An MBA does not facilitate career change and progression.

A majority of the 2022 graduates reported that they were successful in making a career change or getting promoted after their MBA. Specifically, among those who said making a career change was one of their top three motivations for pursuing an MBA, 57% said they were successful. Similarly, 56% of graduates who had the goal to gain a promotion were successful. Among corporate recruiters, 74% agreed that employees with a graduate business school education showed a faster track to upper-level positions.



MYTH #3: Recruiters are no longer hiring for MBA candidates.

Overall, 92% of corporate recruiters said they expected to hire newly minted MBAs in 2022, representing very strong hiring intentions. Looking to the near future, 63% of the corporate recruiters agreed that demand for new business school talent will increase in the next five years. Consistent with past years, 87% of corporate recruiters expressed confidence in graduate business schools as sources of talent, citing the following reasons: Strong communication skills (73%), versatile skill set (68%), and strategic thinking (66%). Furthermore, 71% of corporate recruiters agreed that leaders in the organization tended to have an MBA.

On Pins and Needles:

Detractors of the MBA have criticized B-Schools for failing on their promise of rendering quality education (e.g. static case studies which are more classical than relevant) and job opportunities (e.g. frozen hiring and contraction in industries like technology). But arguably, the one B-School offering that continues to lure the crème de la crème is access to an elite social network consisting of contemporaries and alumni with inspiring track records of career success.

Another is upskilling in leadership, communication, and emotional intelligence received through rigorous experiential training. Enhancement of human-centric skills serves as an upshot for B-School graduates in the wake of the questionably imminent AI takeover of jobs.

Finally, B-School is a chance to play in the sandbox, learning about and contributing to corporate innovation, and eventually bouncing back into the workforce equipped to not just work for companies, but make avant-garde decisions for them in an executive capacity.

In summary, an MBA is worth it if there is a genuine appetite for gaining exposure to a global market, enhancing communication skills, accessing a vast professional network, and augmenting earning ability. All considered, getting an MBA is akin to making a long-term investment in yourself, with rich dividends in self-actualisation.

The author is an MBA Admissions Consultant at Oncourse Global Vantage

