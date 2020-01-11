IRCON Recruitment 2020: Notification for 100 vacancies released for engineer and other posts; apply at ircon.org

IRCON International Limited (IRCON) has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Work Engineer, Geologist, Sr. Work Engineer, Site Supervisor and Sr. Site Supervisor on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on IRCON's official website, ircon.org.

IRCON has released a total of 100 vacancies. Interested candidates can fill up the application form before January 21, 2020. In a statement IRCON has said, "The company invites applications for recruitment tothe following post on Contract basis for Ircon's various projectsi.e. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Sikkim, J&K, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Gujrat,Odishaetc.at a fixed all-inclusive salary."

Following are the details of the vacancies:

Works Engineer/Civil: 48 Posts

Geologist: 4 Posts

Works Engineer /Civil: 19 Posts

Site Supervisor/Civil: 1 Post

Site Supervisor/Civil: 21 Posts

Works Engineer/ Electrical: 1 Post

Site Supervisor/Electrical: 2 Posts

Site Supervisor/ Electrical: 4 Posts

Steps to apply for IRCON recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit official IRCON's website, ircon.org

Step 2: Candidates may visit the ‘HR & Career’ section (& further ‘ContractEmployment’ section) of Ircon’s corporate website www.ircon.org.

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply Online’ link available against the recruitment advertisement for the said posts. A screen containing the active vacancies will be visible.

Step 4: Further click on the ‘apply online’ link against the vacancy for which candidate is willing to apply.

Step 5: Candidates may take a printout of finally submitted application and may keep it with them for future reference.

Step 6: After clicking on the link, they can duly fill-up the application form by entering all the important details.

Step 7: After filling the form, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future use