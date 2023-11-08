IPS G. Thilakavathi Appointed As IIT Madras ‘Student Ombuds’

IIT Madras | Facebook/@IITMadras

With effect from November 7, 2023, the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has designated G. Thilakavathi IPS, a former Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu, as a "Student Ombuds." The appointment of a "Student Ombuds'' symbolizes the institute's dedication to upholding a secure campus climate while guaranteeing the protection of students' wellbeing. Ms. Thilakavthi IPS will supervise and handle issues pertaining to student complaints, safety, and disciplinary actions in her capacity as Student Ombuds. She will be essential in creating an inclusive campus community and making sure that students have a safe space to grow both personally and academically.

"IIT Madras has always prioritized the welfare and safety of our students, and Ms. Thilakavathi's appointment as Student Ombuds underscores our commitment to enhancing the overall experience of our students while providing them with a trusted authority to turn to in times of need," said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, in remarks regarding the appointment.

“She will work closely with the institute to ensure students’ concerns are heard and addressed promptly and fairly. We are committed to continue to create a safe and nurturing campus environment that empowers students to excel in both their academic and personal pursuits,” Prof. V. Kamakoti added.

The Student Ombuds will assist and collaborate closely with the students. Additionally, the administration of the institute will maintain close communication with the Student Ombuds and guarantee that grievances are handled promptly.

About the Institute

The Indian government founded the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) in 1959 with the goal of making it a "Institute of National Importance." The Institute conducts its scientific and technological operations through 17 departments and multiple cutting-edge interdisciplinary research academic centers. The Institute provides undergraduate and graduate programs in a range of specializations that lead to B.Tech., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.Tech., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees. With 9,500 students and more than 600 faculty members, IITM is a residential institution. There are enrolments from eighteen different countries.

