IP college for women to provide counselling sessions to traumatized students at fest

Students from Delhi University's women college claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest

New Delhi: After the recent episodes of harassments at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW), the authorities of the DU's college has begun the counselling sessions for students who had traumatized experience at its annual fest.

Principal Poonam Kumria has requested students to avail the services of the counsellor.

As per the notice dated April 4, 2023, the counselling sessions will be made available for students from 3 PM to 6 PM from, April 5, 2023 onwards till April 8, 2023.

Apart from providing counselling sessions, IPCW has also reached out to the Station House Officer, SHO of Police of Civil Lines to carry out the investigation of the events.

The college has urged the SHO to visit the campus and interact with students to identify the miscreants and to understand the flow of events. Students have also been informed regarding the visit and have been asked to share important details regarding the events.

Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) issued notice

“The management of the college is concerned about the inconvenience faced by some students when an unruly mob entered the college and misbehaved with some students,” Kumria said earlier.

Speaking about the committee being constituted, she stated that they will ‘analyse the lapses that took place during the organisation of the fest’.

On March 28, 2023. Many students alleged that a group of men had scaled the walls of the college after they were denied entry at the gates. After scaling the walls, as per the students, the men proceeded to harass the female students. The group also engaged in sexist sloganeering by saying "Miranda, IP dono humara hai" (Miranda, IP both belong to us).