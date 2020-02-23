IOCL Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil invites applications for posts of accountant, technician, trade apprentices

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) invited applications for posts of accountant, technician, and trade apprentices. Interested and eligible candidates for the posts can apply on IOCL's official website, www.iocl.com.

The application process has started and will conclude on March 20. A total of 500 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 364 posts are for technical and 136 for non-technical apprentices posts.

"Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune “Global 500” Company, as a measure of Skill Building Initiative for the Nation, proposes to engage Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices at its Locations in States & Union Territory of Western India (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli)," the job notice reads.

Eligibility for IOCL recruitment:

Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age is marked at 24 years. "The prescribed qualification for Class XII / Graduate / Diploma holders should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates for the seats reserved for them) in aggregate," the notice mentions about educational qualification. "For ITI qualification in the relevant trade, eligibility shall be pass marks. Only regular full time ITI course recognised by NCVT/SCVT shall be considered," it adds.

Steps to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website, iocl.com

Step 2: Click on career box on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘apprentice’ in the new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’ next to western region recruitment

Step 5: Log-in using credentials, verify

Step 6: Fill form, upload images