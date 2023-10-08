International Students In Australia Given False Hope For Permanent Residency, Claims Report

Representative image | File

In light of the federal government's crackdown on student visa fraud, a shocking data has revealed that just half of international students in Australia find work after graduating.

According to a recent Grattan Institute report, the rights granted to overseas students to stay and work in Australia after graduation are overly generous, giving many false hope.

It found just more than 50 per cent land full-time work after finishing their studies, with most working in low-skilled roles and earning less than $53,300 per year.

According to official figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), there were approximately 654,870 student visa holders in Australia in July of this year.

‘Encouraging so many international graduates to stay and struggle in Australia is in no one’s interests,’ says report lead author and Grattan Institute Economic Policy Program Director Brendan Coates.

According to the Grattan report, the government’s “generous” policy will leave tens of thousands of young people “in limbo” working in low-paid jobs unrelated to their career aspirations.

“Most worryingly, one in three recent temporary graduate visa holders return to further study after their visa expires, typically to study a lower level VET course – suggesting that the visa is not acting as a stepping stone to full-time work in their chosen profession,” it said.

The report said a major policy overhaul was needed and called on the government to cut the duration of post-study work visas for international graduates.

It pushed to raise English language requirements for graduate visa holders and limit graduate visas to people younger than 35.

‘These reforms would cut the number of graduates we leave in limbo while ensuring Australia continues to attract the best international students and help the best graduates to stay,’ Mr Coates said.

Read Also International Students In Australia Can No Longer Enroll In Two Courses Concurrently

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)