International Nurses' Day: Colleges educating nurses around India

12th May, which is also Florence Nightingale's birthday, is observed as International Nurses’ Day to commemorate the support and assistance provided to the civilians by the nurses. Here are some examinations conducted in India that help students to pursue their education in nursing-

1. Army B.SC Nursing (MNS 2022) conducted by the Indian Army:

NEET 2022 score shortlists applicants to the Indian Army nursing courses. Candidates will be offered admission to 220 seats in six army institutes. Following this, they appear for an objective Computer Based Test (CBT) of General Intelligence and General English (ToGIGE) of 80 marks along with a medical test, psychological test, and an interview.

2. AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing 2022 conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences:

The students who have passed/appeared in the 12th Class under the 10+2 Certificate Examination or in an equivalent recognized examination can apply. Candidates with diplomas in General Nursing and Midwifery or are registered as a nurse or RN with any State Nursing Council.

3. The LHMCE conducted by the NTA:

The Lady Hardinge Medical College BSc Nursing Entrance Exam is conducted by National Testing Agency for LHMC, Delhi. It is conducted at the state level once a year and the students must have English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects at 10+2 level to be eligible for this exam.

4. Online Admission Test (OAT) conducted by the Army College of Nursing, Jalandhar Cant:

ACN is a renowned Nursing College exclusively established for the daughters of Serving and Retired Army Persons. The candidates will be selected based on Online Admission Test (OAT). The admission to the B. Sc. (Nursing) course at ACN Jalandhar Cantt is exclusively for the female dependent wards of serving Army personnel, eligible Retired Army personnel, war widows (Veer Naris), and widows of Army personnel only.

5. The OpenNet conducted by the Indira Gandhi National Open University:

Along with the academic qualifying factors, the candidate should be certified by H/RMO/Registered Medical Practitioner as physically and mentally fit to pursue the nursing course. The Education Scholarship Scheme for Army Personnel (ESSA), Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for Wards of Ex-Servicemen and Widows, and SC Post Matric Scholarship Scheme are the available scholarship options for students.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:00 PM IST