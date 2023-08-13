International Left-Handers Day 2023: Check Here What's Make Left-Handers Unique

International Left Hander's Day 2023 |

Every year August 13th is observed as the International Left-Handers' Day. It is a way to acknowledge those who, unlike the majority of the population, are born left-handed. Unfortunately, since age-old times we are taught that using our left hand to carry out essential tasks is considered disrespectful. Consequently, left-handed individuals may feel left out in the world which is predominantly right-handed. The aim of this day is to raise awareness of the everyday struggles left-handed people overcome and recognise the differences and uniqueness of unique individuals.

According to a report, left-handers comprise about ten to twelve per cent of the global population. Some of the traits of such individuals are:

Creativity: Left-handed individuals are often known for their enhanced creativity and innovative thinking. Their brain structure may contribute to more divergent thinking and the ability to approach problems from unique angles.

Artistic Inclinations: Many famous artists, musicians, and writers are left-handed. This implies there is a potential connection between left-handedness and art.

Multitasking: It has been observed that left-handers have better multitasking abilities. This has been backed by science and is said to be due to their additional and increased connectivity between hemispheres.

However, there are some limitations to them too:

Handwriting Problems: Some of left-handed individuals may face challenges in developing neat handwriting, as they need to adapt to writing from left to right, which can sometimes affect legibility.

Social Stigma: Historically, left-handedness was considered unusual, and societal norms were tailored to right-handed individuals. This led to negative beliefs about left-handedness, though these stigmas have largely diminished unlike back in the day.

Learning Difficulties: It has been observed that left-handed individuals might be more prone to certain learning disabilities, like dyslexia and ADHD, although these connections are complex and have other causative factors.

Increased Injury Risk: Certain tools and machinery are designed with right-handed users in mind, potentially putting left-handers at a slightly higher risk of accidents or injuries.

