International Day Of World's Indigenous Peoples 2023; Check This Year's Theme

International Day Of World's Indigenous Peoples 2023 | WHO (World health organization)

The United Nations (UN) observes the International Day for the World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9th every year. According to the United Nations (UN), this year's theme will be ‘Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination’ with the sub-themes: Climate Action and the Green Transition; Mobilizing for Justice and Intergenerational Connections. As per the data shared by the Un, Indigenous Peoples represent over 6% of the worlds’ population (476 million in around 90 countries). While noteworthy percentages of Indigenous Peoples live in urban areas, overall, approx. 73% live in rural areas globally.

Indigenous peoples speak more than 4,000 of the world’s 6,700 languages. They conserve 80 percent of the world’s remaining biodiversity. To uphold the rights of Indigenous Peoples, ensure their equitable access to health services, promote intercultural care and traditional medicine practices, and enhance health equity and action on health determinants impacting Indigenous Peoples, it is important to promote their health leadership in the world.

In 2023, the World Health Assembly, countries adopted Resolution 76.16 calling for a Global Plan of Action on Indigenous Peoples’ Health.

The World Health Organisation is committed to develop the Global Action Plan with the engagement of Indigenous Peoples to ensure their free, prior, and informed consent throughout the development process.

The objectives of this webinar conducted by the WHO are as follows:

To highlight the leadership by and for Indigenous Peoples in the health sector, as well as for activities across sectors on key determinants of health such as nutrition and environmental health, around the world.

To raise awareness of the planetary and One Health needs of Indigenous Peoples and advocate for their rights in relation to health and health environments, across generations.

To share knowledge on approaches (policies, strategies, programmes and interventions) for the holistic health and wellbeing of Indigenous Peoples, including in the context of climate action and the green transition, and facilitate learning across countries.

