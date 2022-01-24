International Day of Education 2022: Emerging trends to watch out for

International Day of Education is observed every year on January 24 to celebrate the role of education for peace and development. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the day as International Day of Education on January 24, 2018.

These are the emerging trends in the education sector for 2022:

Face to face teaching

The impact of the pandemic on our children’s learning has been significant. What are lessons learned from teaching and learning remotely that we should keep as we move back to face-to-face teaching in 2022?

Independent learning strategies

Our students now have the skills to learn more independently, with teachers leading key content whilst students independently research, develop ideas and implement flipped learning strategies that empower students to discuss and explore ideas rather than passively receive content.

Collaborative learning

Collaborative online learning communities have been effective in supporting students’ learning and we should continue to use these in face-to-face teaching in 2022.

Digital Technologies

Teachers are now experienced in using webinars, video conferencing and social media platforms in students’ learning. This digital teaching will continue to be used in innovative and exciting ways to bring our students’ learning and our teaching to life.

Changes in school curriculum, pedagogy

Through the implementation of the NEP, we should see the development and implementation of:

21st Century key skills: This term is used to describe what are commonly referred to as ‘the 4Cs’. It is the four Cs of ‘Critical thinking and problem solving,’ ‘Communication,’ ‘Creativity’ and ‘Collaboration’ that modern employers in world markets and local and international universities want from our school leavers. Young people who can work together in teams, discuss, and listen intelligently, think ‘outside the box’ to find new and innovative solutions to world problems; and think in fresh new ways.

Student focused pedagogy and practice: By placing students at the heart of learning, we are planning and leading classes that focus on their learning needs, creating lessons that are inclusive to all students from the least to the most able, for those with particular talents and those with special educational needs and disabilities; and developing engaging lessons that have clear learning based objectives and success criteria and activities that are engaging, motivating, relevant to the real world; and help students to develop their independence.

Assessment reforms: The NEP proposes regular and formative assessments, replacing summative assessments. Formative assessment will enable teachers to check on learning whilst it is going on, to provide meaningful feedback and to amend their teaching and future planning in real time. The main aim is to increase the analytical, critical, and conceptual thinking of the student.

(Stephen Burnage, global facilitator, at Aditya Birla Education Academy)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:51 PM IST