International conference at Karachi University cancelled due to security threat

Karachi : The International Conference, which was to be held at Karachi University, has been cancelled due to a security situation, the Registrar of the university said on Thursday.

The conference was to be held in the last week of July on the topic of "Current Trends in Science, Engineering, and Technology", The Express Tribune reported. The letter issued by Registrar Karachi University Maqsood Ansari stated that the arrival of delegations from other countries or cities in the current security situation is a huge risk.

According to The Express Tribune, the security situation at KU is described as bad or dangerous after the suicide attack on Chinese teachers.

Meanwhile, all the Chinese teachers at Karachi's NED University have left the country due to security concerns after a suicide attack on April 26 that killed three people.

The teachers, who originally taught at Karachi University, were transferred to the NED University under tightened security after the suicide attack that killed three of the Chinese teachers, News International reported.

On Sunday afternoon, 11 Chinese teachers of the NED University suddenly returned home. Dr Sarosh Lodi, the NED University vice-chancellor said that all of a sudden at 2 pm, the varsity administration was informed that the Chinese teachers had ordered a van and they were returning home, the report said.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:54 PM IST