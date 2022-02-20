Internal Assessment can be an option over offline exams? SC to hear students' plea on Feb 21

On February 21, 2022, the Supreme Court of India will hear a petition seeking alternative assessment to evaluate Class 10, 12 students in board exams instead of holding offline exams.

The PIL was filed against the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards' offline board exams.

After using social media to campaign for their rights, students now believe that the Supreme Court is their only hope for justice. In a tweet, a student named Keya Deshpande said, "Since last two years we students have been studying online. Struggling with network glitches, mental pressure, corona, etc. We all had somehow lost our tempo of studying. All we now demand is a bit of cooperation.#SCHelpBoardStudents"

Nikhil, a student wrote in his tweet, "13 DAYS FOR BOARDS AND DON'T HAVE ANY IDEA WHAT TO DO? Government is thinking students are not studying and making excuses for boards... How can we study if teaching is done on a smartphone." (sic)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:31 PM IST