Inspect Each And Every School Bus, Directs Haryana Chief Secretary

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad on Friday issued directives to inspect, within the next 10 days, each and every school bus across the state to check their fitness standard.

Chairing a meeting after the incident in Mahendergarh district where seven schoolchildren lost their lives and many were injured due to negligence, he said it was important that unfit buses be promptly replaced with new ones and trained drivers be engaged by schools to ensure safe transportation.

“If any school fails to comply with the instructions, strict and exemplary action be taken against those responsible,” he directed.

The Chief Secretary said the loss of young lives at Kanina has left the state disturbed.

“As public servants, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the schoolchildren receive the highest standard of safe transportation facilities,” he said.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur briefed the Chief Secretary that the Child Helpline 1098 has been integrated with Haryana 112, ensuring all calls are landed at the emergency number. In addition, he recommended a thorough review of the operational efficiency of district-level committees overseeing the Surakshit School Vahan Policy.

Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, G. Anupama said three arrests have been made in the Thursday bus accident and the District Education Officer has issued a show-cause notice to the school management.

In addition, the Municipal Commissioner of Mahendergarh has assumed control over the management of the school.