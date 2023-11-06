Innovations By IIT Madras Students Spark Interest From Industry And Investors

IIT Madras | Facebook/@IITMadras

IIM Madras : Over 73 projects that were showcased to industry and investors at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, were made using top-notch technology. Some of the them were a solar-powered race car and autonomous underwater vehicles for oceanographic exploration, while a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles for military surveillance was also presented. Almost 800 students represented 14 technical clubs.

Additionally, seven competition teams participated in the research conclave organized by the students at the institute’s Centre for Innovation on Saturday. The prototypes that were developed in the last six months by the CFI competition teams were also showcased at the exhibition at the ‘competition team demo day’ event. CFI guide robot, clean energy marine vessels, a Braille book emulator and sound-scaping spectacles for the auditory-impaired.

CFI offers help to students by giving them monetary support and tools like 3D printers, laser cutters, and electronic workstations. Many patents and new companies started by students have come from CFI in areas like AI, robots, biotech, electronics, and other tech fields.

Prabhu Rajagopal, who advises on innovation and business at the institute, said the event was an important check-up on the social and creative projects at CFI. This year, they had also organized an event called 'Triumph' for teams that did well at international competitions over the last two months.

The event didn't just encourage new ideas; it also gave students advice and money from industry experts and professors, so they could use their ideas in the real world. The second research conclave happened on Saturday.

Read Also Mumbai University Provides Temporary Accommodation To Monk Student Protesting Hostel Age Cap

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)