INI CET 2022: Registration for July session closes today, March 7

Today, March 7, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi will close registration for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 July session. The exam will be held on May 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The deadline for image corrections for rejected images is March 15. For more information, candidates should go to aiimsexams.ac.in.

“After last date of editing, editing of registration and basic information will not be allowed,” an official notification said.

All applicants who have previously applied and whose basic registration has been accepted for AIIMS in January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session, and January 2022 aren't required to complete registration and basic information again. They will be required to complete the application form only after the Examination Unique Code (EUC Code) has been generated," it stated.

The entrance exam is for admission to PG courses – MD/MS/MCh(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS – at AIIMS in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and other institutes of

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:54 AM IST