Infosys founder Narayana Murthy says India will be a 'beneficiary of ChatGPT'; here's why

Mumbai: With colleges and universities in India and abroad debating about the ethical implications of using ChatGPT, Indian IT multinational Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has a rather interesting take on the chatbot's implication on universities across the country.

Murthy, who was introduced to OpenAI's ChatGPT by his son, defended the AI tool's use in universities as he believes that it will help assess youngsters early on.

"ChatGPT is a powerful tool in adding knowledge to people, and I think it will become very, very useful. The whole talk on banning ChatGPT in universities is not a good idea because the test would be about how smart are our youngsters in using ChatGPT to produce very compelling arguments, very compelling articles, very compelling answers," Murthy told Economic Times in an interview.

Murthy further stated that India will be a beneficiary of ChatGPT and other Artificial Intelligence tools.

"We will move to the next orbit where Chat GPT becomes a part of the student's life but then the teachers will have to modify their stance to differentiate between answer A and answer B in that orbit. Today we are in a lower orbit. So I am a great believer in these technologies and I think you should embrace it wholeheartedly and India will be a beneficiary," Murthy said in the interview.

ChatGPT, which was launched in November 2022, has been banned in many universities across Bangalore.

According to reports, RV University, Dayanand Sagar University, and the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) have banned ChatGPT to avoid any form of plagiarism.

IIT Bombay is forming a small committee for a structural framework for using ChatGPT.

