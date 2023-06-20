 Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani Donates Rs. 315 Crore To IIT Bombay
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
IIT Bombay | iit.ac.in

In a recent news about IIT Bombay, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has donated a massive amount of money to Indian Institute of Technology. This donation is of Rs. 315 crore to his alma mater. This is with respect to his 50 years of association with IIT Bombay.

According to an official document, the donation intents to develop world-class infrastructure, stimulate research in emerging areas of engineering and technology. This also involves nourishing a deep tech start-up ecosystem at the IIT Bombay.

"IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future," the document quoted Mr Nilekani as saying. 

article-image

Memorandum of Understanding:

An MoU was also signed in IT Hub, Bengaluru by Mr. Nilekani alongside Subhasis Chaudhuri, IIT Bombay Director Professor.

"We are extremely delighted to see our illustrious alumnus Nandan Nilekani continuing his foundational & pioneering contributions to the Institute. This historic donation will significantly accelerate the growth of IIT Bombay and will firmly set it on a path of global leadership," Mr Chaudhari said. 

"This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow," adds the Infosys Co-founder. 

In addition, Mr Nilekani had made grants of ₹ 85 crore to the institute earlier, bringing his total contribution to ₹ 400 crore.

article-image
