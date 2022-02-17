Indore: Vidyasagar School celebrates Ravidas Jayanti

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vidyasagar School celebrated Saint Siromani Sri Ravidas Jayanti with fervour on Thursday.

Students presented Bhajan, speeches, poems and recitations of Guru Ravidas. Students remembered the contribution of Ravidas to bring harmony, equality, dignity of work, time management, faith and elimination of all discrimination.

Contribution of students was collectively presented by a team. The team was lead by Ramji Tripathi (Headboy) Diya Sidhwani (Head Girl), Adiya Shihorkar (Deputy Headboy and Captain Cultural activities), Tanisha Khanchandani (Captain and Anchor of ceremony) Somya Atre (Captain Cultural Activities) Parth Panchal & Darshan (Prefects).

Music choir was led by teachers Shikha, Piyush, Chetana and Rachna.

