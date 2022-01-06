Indore: NSUI activists hold DAVV to ransom for offline exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of the NSUI, on Wednesday, thronged the RNT Marg campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in large numbers demanding a change in the format of the winter season examinations from the offline to the online mode. The university has scheduled its post-graduate third semester and BBA, BCA third and fifth semester examinations in the offline mode from January 18.

With sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, especially in Indore, around 200 activists of the NSUI reached the RNT Marg campus and raised slogans against the university administration.

Vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain came out to talk to the protesting activists, who handed over a memorandum addressed to the chancellor to her.

In the memorandum, NSUI district chief Amit Patel said that Covid-19 cases were again on the rise, but the higher education minister was adamant on holding the examinations in the offline mode. “The lives of students can’t be put at risk for the sake of the examinations. So, they should be held in the online and not offline mode,” he added.

Senior NSUI leader Mahak Nagar said they would not let the examinations be held at any centre in the city if the mode of exams was not changed from offline to online. “The health of students is of paramount importance. Just because a minister wants the examinations held in the offline mode, the students can’t be subjected to the Covid-19 threat,” he added.

Examination controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they would forward the memorandum and the demand made by the NSUI activists to the chancellor and department of higher education. “Whatever instructions come from the government will be followed,” he added.

Initially, the examinations were scheduled from December 22, but were suspended following the NSUI protest and rescheduled to January 18. At that time, too, the NSUI had staged protests seeking examinations in the online, open-book mode even as the university was planning to hold them in the offline mode.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:26 AM IST