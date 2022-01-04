Indore: MEd college directors want a change of subject experts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Directors of MEd colleges are cross with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya for nominating subject experts from the School of Education for scrutiny of dissertations and holding viva voce. Their delegation met vice-chancellor prof. Renu Jain on Monday and expressed their discontent over the matter.

The college directors reportedly told the V-C that School of Education subject experts hold a grudge against private colleges, so they give less marks to their students. They also claimed that the university nominates subject experts for scrutiny of dissertations and holding viva voce from other universities.

“Nomination of subject experts for examination of dissertations and PhD thesis is against the university norms,” they claimed, demanding a change in the names of subject experts appointed as externals for holding viva voce at their colleges.

Jain said that she would consider their demand and let her decision known to them in a day or two.

Nomination of subject experts from the School of Education has been a bone of contention between DAVV and the private colleges offering teachers’ education courses for a long time.

Every time, teachers from the School of Education are nominated as subject experts for viva voce and as members of the inspection committees.

