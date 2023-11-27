Indore: JEE Main 2024 Needs More Focused Study As Topics Cut Down; Last Date Of Registration on Nov 30 | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Engineering aspirants in Indore and across the country are gearing up for upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 by practising on timely completion of the test. While most students have already registered for the upcoming test, some have missed out and they must complete the process before November end.

The registration window for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 will close on November 30. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in .

As per the schedule released by National Testing Agency, JEE Main 2024 Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024, and admit cards can be downloaded three days before the exam.

“JEE Main 2024 is conducted in three papers: Paper 1 for BTech programs, Paper 2A for Bachelor of Architecture, and Paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning,” Kamal Sharma, JEE mentor, said. He added that the duration of the exam is three hours, except for candidates appearing for the joint exam of BArch and BPlanning, who will have 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Reduced syllabus requires in-depth study

The syllabus for JEE Main 2024 has been reduced, with specific topics excluded from the chemistry, physics, and mathematics sections. In chemistry, topics such as physical quantities and their measurements, precision and accuracy, states of matter, atomic models, surface chemistry, and others have been omitted.

Similarly, communication systems and certain experimental skills have been excluded from Physics, while topics like mathematical inductions, mathematical reasoning, and some aspects of three-dimensional geometry have been omitted from the Mathematics section.

“This means that students need a much more focused approach to the examination and have in-depth knowledge of all the topics in the syllabus to score well,” JEE mentor Harpreet Singh said.

JEE Main 2024 application fees:

For BE, BTech, BArch, or BPlanning: ₹ 1,000 for boys, ₹ 800 for girls, and ₹ 500 for all (General, OBC, and EWS); SC, ST, PWD, and Transgender candidates have reduced fees.