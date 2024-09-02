 Indo-Tibetan Border Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 819 Constable Positions
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is conducting recruitment for 819 vacancies in Constable Kitchen Services. Apply on ITBP's official website at itbpolice.nic.in by October 1, 2024.

Updated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
article-image

The recruitment process for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is currently ongoing. Eligible candidates who wish to participate in the recruitment process need to register themselves.

The hiring campaign is being conducted in order to shortlist candidates for the position named Constable Kitchen Services. A total of 819 positions are currently vacant.

The application forms have been made available on the ITBP's official website at itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply for the above-mentioned recruitment process is October 1, 2024.

Candidates must pay an application fee in order to complete the registration process.

Application Fees

Male candidates belonging to the General (UR), OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas applicants belonging to the Female/SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen categories are excluded from payment of the fee.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

"From amongst Matriculate Constable (General Duty) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force with atleast two years regular service and have undergone the following courses organised by the Indo- Tibetan Border Police Force subject to passing the Conversion Test. (a) Basic Training (b) Basic Armourer Course, Grade-III," read the official noification.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

