Individual hacks into the Kasaragod education platform of Kerala school

Online classes at a higher secondary school in this northern Kerala district were suspended temporarily on Monday after a miscreant allegedly hacked into the system using a fake IP address to appear half-naked, officials said. They said the miscreant covered his head and face after infiltrating the online platform of a plus one class (11th standard) of the school at Kanhangad last week.

Noticing the activity on the education platform, the teacher immediately directed the students to leave the classroom. The Aided School management said none of their students had misused the system. State Education Minister V Sivankutty directed officials to conduct an inquiry.

Officials said the Regional Deputy Director, Education, Kasaragod district visited the school and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Police said they have not received any complaints from the school management. Online classes in schools resumed after the state government ordered the closure of certain classes following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:45 PM IST