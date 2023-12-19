India's Research and Development Expenditure Doubles in a Decade: Government Data | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

According to information presented by the government in the Lok Sabha, the nation's Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) has been rising steadily over time, more than doubling from Rs 60,196.75 crore in 2010–11 to Rs 1,27,380.96 crore in 2020–21.

According to data made public by State Minister of Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar, India ranks third globally in terms of the total number of PhDs in science and engineering (S&E) conferred. The total number of publications has also climbed, from 6,61,912 in the years 2012–2016 to 10,12,624 in the years 2017–2021, according to the Elsevier Report.

Question asked in Lok Sabha

This information was made public in response to a question posed in the Lok Sabha concerning whether the administration has directed the relevant departments to begin taking action to release the funds that have been withheld for more than a year in a timely way.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), through their various departments like the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), and Department of Bio-Technology (DBT), among others, receive funding under various research schemes from various central Ministries like the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and Ministry of Science & Technology, Sarkar clarified.

Institutes get funding from private sectors also

He continued by saying that these institutes also get research money from the private sector, former students, donations from foundations, etc. In order to support the research ecosystem of the nation's higher education institutions, the Ministry of Education provides funding under a variety of research schemes, including the Uchchatar Avishkar Yojana (UAY), Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT), Scheme for Promotion of Research and Academic Collaboration (SPARC), Scheme for Transformational and Advanced Research in Sciences (STARS), etc.

In addition, he stated that this Ministry releases cash to IITs and IISc on a monthly basis for salaries, pensions, scholarships and fellowships, equipment-related costs, and other recurring and non-recurring expenditures depending on the demand estimates these Institutions provide in relation to their budgetary allocation.