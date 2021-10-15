India’s first Diploma in Mountaineering course launched by Pune University

On the auspicious day of Vijayadashami, India’s first Diploma in Mountaineering course was launched by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The course is designed by the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM), the pioneer mountaineering training institute in Southern India and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

A year-long course will commence from October 18. Total 132 students applied for the course, out of which 45 students have been selected on merit basis for the course.

The year-long course is a perfect blend of theories and practical. The students will learn from the best of the faculties of the mountaineering field who have immense experience in mountaineering and adventure sports. Theory lectures will be conducted online as of now and the practical sessions are organized in Sahyadri as well in Himalayas in the later part. The students will undergo a 24-day training session at Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi in the month of March to get hands-on experience of the Himalayas.

SPPU and GGIM have signed an MoU with NIM to deliver specially designed training sessions for diploma students.

SPPU Vice Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, ‘’We at SPPU are expanding our boundaries by bringing mountaineering as a part of curriculum for the first time in the country. The Diploma in Mountaineering will be an USP course for SPPU for years to come. This course will be a learning experience for SPPU also.’’

The NIM Principal Col Amit Bisht, Principal, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) highlighted the importance of training in the Himalayas. He said, “A year long diploma course is a perfect bridge that connects passion to profession. Team GGIM and SPPU have emphasized on all the important aspects of mountaineering and adventure that a course should consist of. The Himalayan training leg of the course will be conducted at NIM and all the participants will get the best training in Himalayas that can prove fruitful for the growth and future.”

The GGIM founder-director Umesh Zirpe, founder said the Diploma in Mountaineering will be the game changing course for the participants who will learn several life aspects through unique experiences.

