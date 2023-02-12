e-Paper Get App
Indians dominate US research field; overtake Chinese in 2020-21: Report

While in 2020-2021, the number of Chinese scholars decreased by 26%, the number of Indian researchers in the US increased by 17%.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Representative Photo |
The Open Doors report on international scholars in the US reveals that Indian and Chinese researchers make up 38% of all international scholars in the country.

The United States saw a post-Covid pandemic boom in the number of international scholars in the country after a two-year decline.

The number of international research scholars has now dropped to less than 100,000, the lowest since 2006-07.

The country of origin of international scholars, which includes postdoctoral students, visiting lecturers, researchers, short-term scholars, etc, from South Korea, Germany, and Canada also saw an increase with 5439, 3389, 3393 researchers coming into the country.

While Pakistan saw a significant increase at 56.1% sending 1,280 researchers, Brazil increased by 27.4% to reach 3,292, Italy by 29.% at 2,948, France by 22.3% to 2,590, and Spain by 37.5% to 2,136.

California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas were the most popular states for international scholars in 2021-22.

