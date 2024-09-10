Indian Students To Get Southampton University Degree At 60% Of UK Tuition Fees From 2025

File image of University of Southampton. | University website

Indian students will have the opportunity to earn a University of Southampton degree at approximately 60% of the UK tuition fees starting in 2025, as the prestigious British institution plans to establish its first overseas campus in India. The new campus, located in the Delhi-NCR region, aims to enrol over 5,000 students over the next eight years.

Andrew Atherton, Vice President of International and Engagement at Southampton, emphasized that the new campus would uphold the same admission standards as the UK while offering more affordable fees. “Students in India will pay around 60% of the fees charged at our UK campus, making it a more accessible option while maintaining premium education standards,” Atherton told news agency PTI.

In its inaugural year, the campus will offer six programs: four undergraduate degrees in computing, artificial intelligence, data science, and business entrepreneurship, and two postgraduate degrees in computing and technology. The university intends to expand its offerings annually, adding two to four new courses each year until it reaches a total of 20 undergraduate and 12 postgraduate programs.

The establishment of this campus follows Southampton University's receipt of a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Indian government, making it the first foreign institution to open a campus in India under the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. This move aligns with the actions of other global institutions like Deakin and Wollongong, which have also established campuses in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

Atherton noted that the primary focus would be on undergraduate students, reflecting the significant demand for such courses in India. The university envisions the campus becoming a regional education hub, attracting students from neighbouring countries with strong Indian communities, providing them with a UK-recognized degree closer to home.

Faculty recruitment will include both international and local talent, with opportunities for UK-based professors to transfer as part of their career development. The campus will also hire local educators to ensure a deep understanding of the local educational context.

The campus will be open to international students, aiming to position itself as a significant player in the global education sector. Atherton highlighted that the regional hub could attract students from nearby countries within a two- to three-hour flight radius, offering them a chance to obtain a University of Southampton degree without relocating to the UK.

Currently, the University of Southampton operates six campuses in Southampton and Winchester, along with an international campus in Malaysia. With over 700 Indian students already enrolled in various courses at the UK campus, the new India campus seeks to meet the growing demand for high-quality education that aligns with local needs while maintaining global standards.