Indian students in Ukraine don't plan on leaving any time soon

With around 130,000 Russian troops alleged to be stationed around the Ukrainian border and Ukrainian military and NATO countries also building up their arms and ammunition against the fear of an offensive, many Indian students currently pursuing their courses from Ukraine claim the situation is not tense at the moment though worries remain.

A student, Jaineel Jani, from the city of Dnipro studying in Dnepropetrovsk State Medical Academy claimed that though the Indian embassy is not being that helpful with the situation, the dean of their university has claimed that "their city (Dnipro) is safe from war."

Jaineel said that they have also received an assurance from the university that they will follow the guidelines mandated by the Indian Embassy if and when they are provided to them. "Our parents are worried about the threats of invasion by Russia and constantly call us to keep checking on us. Apart from that Ukraine is currently in its fourth wave of Covid and is reporting around 40k cases on a daily basis which has also added to our woes here," added a concerned Jaineel who claimed that there's a possibility of Ukraine shutting down commercial flights and its airspace being restricted soon.

Keyur Karetiya another student from the city of Dnipro expressed surprise that students from Israel, Morocco have been evacuated by their governments while Indian citizens like him haven't received a word yet from their embassy.

Keyur also added that he would prefer distance learning if there's no positive resolution as his parents are anxious about the prevailing circumstances, an idea which was endorsed by another student in Ukraine, Shreya Pal, who told the Free Press Journal that she receives 20-30 calls from her kin.

Some feel the Ukraine-Russia conflict's impact, especially on students, has been exaggerated by the mainstream media. "I am currently in Lviv and it's not that bad as they (media) are making it seem. I hope peace prevails but everything is being wildly exaggerated," claimed Waseem Khan, a 2nd-year MBBS student from the Lviv National Medical University. While we saw most students being mainly worried about their parents' concerns, Tehsil Ali whose son is studying at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv sang a different tune.

"Though I want the Indian embassy and the government to have a clear vision on how they are going to move forward with the situation and expect them to have a stand, I have been keeping in touch with my son and his friends from our city who constantly claim that everything is going well as they face no issues with attending classes nor are they facing any form of threats from supposed invasion," claimed Ali who also said that the Indian embassy has registered the students, hailing from the country, present in Ukraine by January 31st.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:47 AM IST