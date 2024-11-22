Indian Students In The US Turn To Babysitting Amid Decline In Part-Time Jobs: Report

AI

Due to a lack of part-time job opportunities, many Indian students in the US are now choosing babysitting jobs within their community to address their financial struggles and makes ends meet, as reported by The Times of India.

While US regulations allow only on-campus employment, many students have historically relied on off-campus, often undocumented jobs to cover their expenses. With these opportunities shrinking, babysitting has become a popular alternative, especially for female students, as it provides a relatively safe work environment

However, pay rates can vary significantly based on location and demand, typically ranging from $13 to $18 per hour. Some families also offer meals and accommodation in addition to wages.

Lower Pay in High Indian Population Areas

In states with larger Indian populations, such as California, Texas, and New Jersey, babysitting wages can be lower due to an oversupply of workers. For example, a student from Hyderabad studying in Ohio reported earning $13 per hour while also receiving meals, which she preferred over working at gas stations or local stores.

Another Telugu student in Connecticut told to TOI that her babysitting job includes food and accommodation, allowing her to save on rent. Although she earns only $10 per hour, she feels satisfied because her housing costs, which typically average around $300 per month, are significantly reduced.

Growing Indian Student Population in the US

According to the Open Doors 2024 report, there are approximately 39,000 Indian students in Texas, 20,000 in Illinois, 13,500 in Ohio, and 7,000 in Connecticut, with nearly half identifying as Telugu-speaking. The increased demand for babysitting within these communities reflects the adaptive strategies that Indian students are using to cope with rising financial challenges in the US.