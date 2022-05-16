Indian students from Ukraine seek course completion in India

Chennai: Medical students who have returned from Ukraine staged a protest in Chennai, demanding that the central and the state governments allow them to finish their education in India.



In support of their demands, the students waved placards and shouted slogans.



Students said that they want the government to admit them to medical colleges without entrance tests and without having to pay lakhs as tuition fees as they were displaced from Ukraine due to the war and had to discontinue their studies.



M.R. Gunasekaran, President of Ukraine MBBS Students Parents Association while speaking to IANS, said: "The future of 1,896 medical students of Tamil Nadu is in difficulty due to the war and their lives are in jeopardy. States like West Bengal, Gujarat, and Telangana have given assurance to their students but the state of Tamil Nadu is yet to do so."



The students are planning to conduct similar demonstrations in Madurai, Trichy, Kanyakumari, Salem, and Coimbatore in the days to come.

ALSO READ New initiative to be taken soon to promote Vedic education in the country

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:47 AM IST