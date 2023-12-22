 Indian Student Missing In New Jersey: FBI Offers $10,000 Reward
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndian Student Missing In New Jersey: FBI Offers $10,000 Reward

Indian Student Missing In New Jersey: FBI Offers $10,000 Reward

Mayushi Bhagat was last seen leaving her Jersey City residence more than four years ago, according to a statement from the FBI Newark Field Office. She was dressed in brightly colored pajamas and a black T-shirt.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Missing Indian student Mayushi Bhagat | FBI

For information regarding a 29-year-old Indian female student who vanished from the US state of New Jersey in April 2019, up to $10,000 USD is being paid by the FBI. On May 1, 2019, her family reported her missing to the authorities. Last year, she was put to the FBI's list of most wanted people for kidnappings and missing persons.

FBI said in a release, “anyone with information about Mayushi, her whereabouts or disappearance, is asked to call the FBI Newark at 973-792-3000, or the Jersey City Police Department at 855-JCP-TIPS (527-8477). They could receive a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to her location or recovery."

About Mayushi

Mayushi Bhagat was last seen leaving her Jersey City residence more than four years ago, according to a statement from the FBI Newark Field Office. She was dressed in brightly colored pajamas and a black T-shirt.

Bhagat speaks Hindi, English, and Urdu, and he has friends in the South Plainfield, New Jersey, area, according to the FBI. Bhagat is said to be 5'10" with dark eyes and black hair. In 2016, she entered the country with an F1 student visa.

Ms. Bhagat, who was studying at the New York Institute of Technology while in the US on a student visa, was born in India in July of 1994.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also
UK: Indian Student Gurashman Singh Bhatia Goes Missing From East London; BJP Leader Seeks...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 109 Students Admitted To Hospital Following Lunch At A School

Maharashtra: 109 Students Admitted To Hospital Following Lunch At A School

Uttar Pradesh to Introduce Animation and Photoshop Lessons in Schools Under NEP-2020

Uttar Pradesh to Introduce Animation and Photoshop Lessons in Schools Under NEP-2020

SWAYAM Prabha Introduces SMS And WhatsApp Feature For Enhanced Student Accessibility

SWAYAM Prabha Introduces SMS And WhatsApp Feature For Enhanced Student Accessibility

Indian Student Missing In New Jersey: FBI Offers $10,000 Reward

Indian Student Missing In New Jersey: FBI Offers $10,000 Reward

Manipur: Class 11 and 12 Exam Application Deadline On Jan 4

Manipur: Class 11 and 12 Exam Application Deadline On Jan 4