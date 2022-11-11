Indian student in Australia dies on spot after car crash

IANS

Victoria: Sai Rohit Paladugu, a 27-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot after his car collided with a tree in Australia's Victoria state, according to media reports.

Paladugu, who moved to Australia in 2017 to pursue higher education, was a resident of Polakala Yellampally village in the Chittoor district, according to the Herald Sun.

On November 3, the car was travelling north on the Goulburn Valley Highway when it left the road and struck a tree near the Hume Freeway interchange, according to Victoria police. They are still investigating and have not determined the time of the collision.

Friends said Paladugu was also working to help his mother and to pay off the education loan taken to come to Australia. His father had already passed, and he was the sole bread earner. To support his family, more than $65,000 have been raised through a fundraiser, which is being carried out by Telugu Association Of Australia, SBS Tamil reported.