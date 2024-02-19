Indian Railway Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for 5,696 Vacancies

The Indian Railway's recruitment drive for Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) is drawing to a close, with the deadline for applications set for today, February 19, 2024. A total of 5,696 vacancies are up for grabs, offering aspiring candidates an opportunity to join the esteemed organization. Here's a breakdown of the essential details for prospective applicants:

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates aged between 18 and 30 as of July 1, 2024, are eligible to apply. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable to reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Application Fees:

The application fee stands at ₹250 for SC, ST, ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority, and EBC category candidates.

For all other applicants, the fee is ₹500.

Selection Process:

The selection process comprises five stages. Initially, candidates will undergo computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2), followed by a Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and finally, a Medical Examination (ME).

Required Documents: Applicants need to prepare the following documents:

Recent passport-sized color photograph against a white background (JPEG format, 30-70 KB)

Scanned signature (JPEG format, 30-70 KB)

SC/ST certificate in PDF format (if applicable, not exceeding 500 KB)

Steps to Apply:

Visit the official website dedicated to RRB ALP Recruitment 2024.

Navigate to the homepage and click on the direct application link.

Thoroughly read and understand the provided instructions.

Complete the application form with accurate details.

Upload all necessary documents as per the specified formats.

Download and save a copy of the application for future reference.

Additionally, candidates are advised by the RRB to produce at least 12 copies of their photograph, which will be essential for subsequent stages of the recruitment process.