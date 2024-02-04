Indian Railway Announces 9000 Technician Job Openings: Application Process To Begin In February 2024 | Representational Image / Pixabay

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification regarding the forthcoming hiring process for Technician positions within the organization. The online application for RRB Technician Recruitment is expected to start in February 2024.

The Indian Railway is seeking to fill 9000 job openings and is calling for qualified applicants to apply. Prospective candidates are advised to thoroughly examine the official advertisement to ensure they meet the specific eligibility criteria prior to applying.

Key event dates for the RRB Technician recruitment are outlined as follows:

RRB Technician detailed notification: February 2024

RRB Technician online application period: March-April 2024

Closure of RRB Technician online application: March-April 2024

RRB Technician Exam Date: Scheduled between October and December 2024

Shortlist for Document Verification: February 2025

Eligibility

Age Limit: The age of applicants should fall within the range of 18 to 33 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed Matriculation/SSLC along with ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the relevant trades of Carpenter/Furniture and Cabinet Maker. Alternatively, Matriculation/SSLC with a Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the related trades is also accepted.

Fee:

General / OBC / EWS: Rs 500/-

SC / ST / PH: Rs 250/-

All Category Female: Rs 250/-