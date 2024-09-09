Indian PhD Student Secures Australian Government Scholarship for Liquid Hydrogen Research

Monash College | Monash College Website

Chennai resident Rohith Prakash, a PhD student at Monash University, has been awarded the prestigious Maitri Scholars Program, funded by the Australian government. This scholarship allows him to pursue groundbreaking research on the safe transport and storage of liquid hydrogen, a crucial area within the renewable energy sector. His research focuses on mitigating the sloshing effects in storage tanks and reducing boil-off rates, which are significant challenges when handling liquid hydrogen.

Stored at an ultra-low temperature of -253°C, liquid hydrogen is highly susceptible to boil-off during transportation, potentially leading to energy loss. Prakash’s work seeks to address these challenges by optimising storage and transport methods, making liquid hydrogen a more efficient, viable energy source. Known for its lightweight properties and high energy density, liquid hydrogen is gaining attention as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels, with transformative applications, including the decarbonisation of the aviation sector.

“It’s an honour to conduct research at Monash University, and I’m proud to represent the Indian Diaspora here in Australia. This scholarship will enhance my research and credentials, and I look forward to contributing to the development of green energy solutions,” said Prakash. “I am eager to collaborate with stakeholders, attend workshops, and engage with the academic community in Australia.”

This research is aligned with renewable energy goals shared by both Australia and India. It also supports India’s National Hydrogen Mission, which aims to produce five million metric tonnes of hydrogen annually by 2030. Additionally, Prakash’s work will aid the efforts of the Green Hydrogen Taskforce, a joint initiative between the two nations focused on advancing hydrogen energy technologies.

Prakash, who previously studied at RMIT University in Melbourne, highlighted the importance of international collaboration in addressing global challenges. “Being part of the Maitri Scholars Program allows me to contribute to global green energy solutions, which are critical to addressing climate change,” he added.

Prakash will be working under the supervision of Dr. Tom Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Civil Engineering at Monash University, who leads the project. Dr. Hughes was instrumental in securing the Maitri Scholars grant. The scholarship is further supported by Monash University’s Department of Civil Engineering, which will provide additional funding to advance the research.

The Maitri Scholars Program, a key initiative of the Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR), aims to strengthen academic ties between the two countries. This year, the Australian government committed $2.2 million in scholarships to support research in areas such as advanced manufacturing, critical technologies, and clean energy solutions, reflecting Australia’s commitment to deepening economic and educational collaboration with India.